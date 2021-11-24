Body Of Flood Victim Found In Larimer County

The body of a woman who was reported missing in Larimer County after a July flood has been recovered.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Dana Brown was reported missing after the July 21 Black Hollow Flood.

But according to the post:

"On Saturday, November 20, 2021, at about 4 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local resident who had discovered what she believed were human remains while hiking east of Rustic Road, a little over 4 miles east of Black Hollow Road. Deputies and Coroner’s Office investigators responded and recovered the remains. Following the official identification of the remains as Diana Brown by the Coroner’s Office, we are relieved the Brown family will be able to put her to rest and have closure to the terrible loss they experienced on July 20th, 2021. All the victims of the Black Hollow Flood have now been located, recovered, and identified."