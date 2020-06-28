Black Bear Rescued as Cub Released Back Into Wyoming Woods

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A young black bear is back in the wild in western Wyoming after being rescued as a cub.

Seven-year-old Taz MacBride encountered the bear cub in his grandmother's back yard in Jackson Hole last October.

Taz named the cub “Hissy” because it hissed at him. Wyoming Game and Fish Department biologists determined the cub probably wouldn't survive the winter on his own.

They captured the cub and sent him to a black bear rehab facility in Idaho.

The bear gained more than 100 pounds over the next eight months.

Taz was on hand to see the bear's recent release back into the wild.