‘Birds & Bucks’ Food Drive in Casper Delivers Thanksgiving for 400 Families

For the past nine years, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project has been hosting their annual 'Birds & Bucks' Food Drive to help Casper families in need around the holidays. This year, Casper's generosity shined as the 'birds and bucks' raised went to help 400 local families.

In partnership with Greiner Ford Lithia and Townsquare Media, WFFTP encouraged the community to drop off frozen turkeys and/or cash donations at the east side Ridley's Family Market on Saturday Nov. 21st

On Sunday afternoon, a long line of cars streamed past the Food for Thought Program Center and Urban Farm in north Casper, as no-contact Thanksgiving bundles were given to families. A frozen turkey, fresh rolls, and all the 'fixins' were given to each family.

Executive Director for Wyoming Food for Thought Project Jamie Purcell said in a recent press release, “We’ve been a proud partner of this event since our inception in November of 2012. Each year, the amount of love the community shows, and the ways we connect with our neighbors makes all the hard work worth it. We are proud to provide this service to those in need. We ask nothing of our recipients and because of that, we are also providing hope and dignity,”

Along with the Birds & Bucks Food Drive, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project provides many important services to the community including their Weekend Food Bag Program which is a year-round program that primarily provides children in need with a kid-friendly breakfast, lunch and dinner item for every day they are out of school.

All Wyoming Food for Thought Project initiatives are dependent on donations and volunteers. For information about how you can get involved to help the community and/or make a donation at anytime, visit wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org.