Bipartisan Opposition Leaves Surveillance Bill in Doubt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation extending surveillance authorities that the FBI sees as vital in fighting terrorism has run into heavy opposition.
Its future has been thrown into doubt, with President Donald Trump threatening a veto and Republican leaders and top liberal Democrats saying they will oppose it.
House Democratic leaders abruptly adjourned without considering the bill, hours after saying there would be a vote Wednesday evening.
In between, Trump said explicitly for the first time that he would veto the measure.
A similar version of the legislation had drawn bipartisan support just weeks ago.
