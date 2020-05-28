Bipartisan Opposition Leaves Surveillance Bill in Doubt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation extending surveillance authorities that the FBI sees as vital in fighting terrorism has run into heavy opposition.

Its future has been thrown into doubt, with President Donald Trump threatening a veto and Republican leaders and top liberal Democrats saying they will oppose it.

House Democratic leaders abruptly adjourned without considering the bill, hours after saying there would be a vote Wednesday evening.

In between, Trump said explicitly for the first time that he would veto the measure.

A similar version of the legislation had drawn bipartisan support just weeks ago.