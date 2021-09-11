Biden’s Vaccine Rules Ignite Instant, Hot GOP Opposition
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are blasting President Joe Biden, threatening lawsuits and going as far as to call for civil disobedience to block his new vaccination mandates.
It's all in response to his sweeping new federal vaccine requirements that would force as many as 100 million Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk losing their jobs.
Biden's move marks a dramatic escalation in the federal government’s campaign against the virus as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread.
It also sets the stage for a new, more caustic chapter in the COVID culture wars, which have thus far focused mainly on masking mandates.
