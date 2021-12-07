Bidens Mark 80th Anniversary Of Pearl Harbor Attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with a visit to the World War II Memorial in Washington.
The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii killed 2,403 service members and civilians and was a defining moment leading to U.S. entry into the war. Joe Biden touched a wreath at the memorial and saluted on Tuesday.
The first lady laid a bouquet honoring her father, a Navy signalman in the war.
In a White House proclamation last week recognizing National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the president thanked "the Greatest Generation."
