Biden Warns of Trump Officials’ ‘Roadblocks’ to Transition

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and “roadblocks” in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans’ security.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Biden says his team has faced “obstruction” from the “political leadership” at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget as they’ve sought to gather the necessary information to continue the transition of power.

Biden’s remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, Monday came after he was briefed by members of his national security and defense teams and advisers.