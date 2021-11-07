Biden Vaccine Mandates Face First Test with Federal Workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 4 million federal workers, from FBI agents to Bureau of Prisons guards to U.S. Food and Drug Administration workers, are to be vaccinated by Nov. 22 under the president’s executive order aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
Some employees, like those at the White House, are nearly all vaccinated.
But the rates are lower at other federal agencies, particularly those related to law enforcement and intelligence.
And some resistant workers are digging in, filing lawsuits and protesting what they say is unfair overreach by the White House.
The upcoming deadline is the first test of President Joe Biden's push to compel people to get vaccinated.
