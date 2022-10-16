Biden Turning to Trump-era Rule to Expel Venezuelan Migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Biden said Trump's approach inflicted "cruelty and exclusion at every turn," including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook.

Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court.

Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

