Biden Tells Storm-Ravaged Louisiana: ‘I Know You’re Hurting’

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden walked the streets of a hard-hit Louisiana neighborhood and told local residents, “I know you’re hurting, I know you’re hurting.”

Get our free mobile app

During his Friday visit, Biden pledged robust federal assistance to get people back on their feet and said the government already had distributed $100 million directly to individuals in the state in $500 checks.

But many people, he said, don’t know what kind of help is available because they can’t get cell phone service.