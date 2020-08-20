Biden Seeks Democratic, National Unity in Convention Finale

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, vowing to take on national crises and declaring that “we will overcome this season of darkness.”

Biden's nomination marks the pinnacle — so far —of a political career that has spanned almost a half-century.

The former vice president, who at 77 years old would be the oldest president ever elected, was saluted by former Democratic foes as he became the party's official standard-bearer for the campaign against President Donald Trump in November.

He focused on uniting the deeply divided nation as Americans grapple with a months-long health crisis, related economic devastation and a national awakening on racial justice.