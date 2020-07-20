Biden, Lawmakers Warn of Foreign Interference in Election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he is putting Russia and other foreign governments “on notice” that he will act aggressively as president to counter any interference in U.S. elections.

The statement Monday came hours after Democratic leaders issued a new warning that Congress appears to be the target of a foreign interference campaign.

Biden says he will treat foreign interference as an “an adversarial act that significantly affects the relationship between the United States and the interfering nation’s government.”

The new alarms give a renewed urgency to concerns that foreign actors could be trying to influence the vote or sow disinformation.