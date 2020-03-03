Biden, Bernie’s Super Tuesday Brawl to Shape Democratic Race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Millions of voters from Maine to California are headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, a day that's rich with delegates in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The race is shaping up as a contest between two starkly different visions for the party's future and a November rematch with President Donald Trump.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has energized liberals and young voters, is seeking to pull away from the rest of the field.

Former vice president Joe Biden is hoping to ride a wave of momentum and endorsements to cement himself as the standard-bearer for the party’s moderate wing.