Wary Supreme Court Weighs Student’s Snapchat Profanity Case

Seated from left: Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Standing from left: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Erin Schaff_The New York Times_Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — A wary Supreme Court has weighed whether public schools can discipline students for things they say off campus.

The justices on Wednesday worried about overly restricting speech on the one hand and leaving educators powerless to deal with bullying on the other.

They struggled to fit the need to protect students’ political and religious expression with the ability of schools to get at disruptive, even potentially dangerous, speech that occurs outside the school setting.

The court tested out possible outcomes in the case of a 14-year-old cheerleader’s profanity-laced social media rant, which Justice Brett Kavanaugh described as her blowing off steam just like “millions of kids” do.

Kavanaugh is one of several justices who have children in high school, or recently did.

Get our free mobile app

15 Things Every Casper 90s Kid Totally Remembers Doing

15 Things Every 90s Kid in Casper Totally Remembers Doing

Filed Under: Casper, First Amendment, Free Speech, profanity, public school, U.S. Supreme Court
Categories: Associated Press, Casper News, National News, News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top