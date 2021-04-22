Wyoming Senator John Barrasso is again taking aim at President Biden's proposed $2 trillion infrastructure bill.

While the president and supporters of the bill say that it will rebuild American infrastructure, provide good-paying jobs across the country, and boost the economy, the Wyoming Republican takes a very different view of the legislation.

He posted these comments on his Facebook page:

''Joe Biden's “Infrastructure” bill is simply a way for Democrats to give money to union bosses, climate activists, and Silicon Valley. Where’s the money coming from? Straight out of the wallets of the American people."

