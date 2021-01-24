Bar Made of Ice a New Spot to Grab a Cold One in Bondurant

BONDURANT (AP) — There's a new place to get a cold one in western Wyoming — an ice bar.

The watering hole at Jackson Fork Ranch near Bondurant is made mostly of snow and ice.

Bondurant is known as the coldest place in Wyoming and ranch owner Joe Ricketts came up with the idea after seeing ice structures during his travels around the world.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Ricketts always wanted to create an ice bar on his working bison ranch.

Glistening blocks of ice form a service bar, cocktail tables and couches.

Seating is covered in elk hides with coyote fur armrests.

