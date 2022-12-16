PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza

There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles.

Two Vehicle Crash on Wyoming Blvd by Mesa Plaza

Please avoid the area of Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and Talon Drive as first responders attend to a two-car crash that has blocked traffic.

Businesses including Mesa Plaza and Studio City at Mesa movie theaters are in the area.

Casper Police, Casper Fire-EMS, Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center and other first responders are on the scene.

This story will be updated.