35-Year-Old Texan Killed in Rollover Crash on Casper Service Road

A 35-year-old Texas driver was northbound on an I-25 service road at milepost 9.7 when the vehicle exited the right-side of the road and traveled down the shoulder before correcting to the left and returning to the road.

Gerardo Hernandez Gonzalez then overcorrected to the right and entered a driver-side leading slide, tripping and rolling.

Road conditions were dry and weather was clear.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol lists speed and driver inattention as a possible contributing factor.