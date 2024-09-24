Evansville’s Curtis Street to temporarily close for roadwork

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — Curtis Street, one of the main roadways in the Town of Evansville, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as road crews work on the railroad tracks that intersect the street.

The street leads into Evansville off Highway 26/20, though city officials say driving on the road has become more difficult due to problems with the railroad.

“They’re going to completely fix the crossing,” Evansville Councilmember Phil Gierke said at Monday’s Town Council meeting. “We’ve been needing this for a long time. There have been several vehicles damaged from driving over [the railroad crossing]; there are places where the tracks are lifting. … It’s to the point where you basically need to slow down to 5 mph to drive over it. Hopefully after this work, you’ll be able to drive 15 or 25 — it’s still a railroad, after all.”

The entire length of the street will be closed. In the coming days, Gierke said, motorists will be able to take alternative routes into the city.