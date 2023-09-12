Armed, Barricaded Suspect Identified as 27-Year Old Illinois Man

Just before 1 PM on Friday, Sep. 8, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office issued a public safety warning telling people to avoid the area of 12th Street and Beverly Street all the way to Country Club Road.

In an update, they wrote that the suspect was armed and barricaded inside a residence.

Casper Classical Academy and NCSD’s Student Support Services building went into a precautionary lockout.

At 1:52 PM the suspect was taken into custody. Roads reopened and the scene cleared shortly after.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan declined to immediately comment beyond that, but four days later, Casper Police Public Information Officer Amber Freestone sent out a media release.

Per the release, Casper Police received an anonymous tip that a 27-year old Illinois man with several felony warrants was located in the residence. Kenneth K Doumbia was ordered outside by officers, but he retreated inside the home.

After K9 Reed cleared the first floor, officers used verbal commands to address Doumbia. Police say he was hidden at this time and verbally claimed to have a firearm.

Following hours of commands, verbal negotiation, and the use of gas, officers were able to successfully take Doumbia into

custody on three extraditable warrants (issued in Illinois) including charges of armed habitual criminal offender,

unlawful use of a weapon by felon and aggravated fleeing to elude.