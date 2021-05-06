Man Charged with Stabbing Two Asian Women in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities have filed attempted murder and elder abuse charges against a man who allegedly stabbed two elderly women without warning at a San Francisco bus stop.

Tuesday's attack was the latest in a number of attacks nationwide that involved Asian American victims.

Authorities announced charges Thursday against Patrick Thompson, who had a history of mental health issues.

He wasn't charged with a hate crime, but the district attorney's office says the investigation continues.

The woman, who were in their 60s and 80s, were treated for serious wounds and are expected to survive.