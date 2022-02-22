Arbery Killers Convicted of Federal Hate Crimes in His Death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting have been found guilty of federal hate crimes.

A jury delivered its verdict Tuesday after less than four hours of deliberations.

Jurors found that father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan violated Arbery’s civil rights in the fatal chase and targeted him because he was Black.

During the trial, prosecutors showed roughly two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racist slurs and made derogatory comments about Black people.

All three defendants had pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charges.