AP-NORC Poll: Nearly All in US Back Criminal Justice Reform

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans overwhelmingly want clear standards for police on when officers may use force and consequences imposed on officers who do so excessively.

That's according to a new poll from the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds Americans favor significant changes to the country’s criminal justice system.

Americans are largely united behind the idea that action is required: 29% think the criminal justice system needs “a complete overhaul,” 40% say it needs “major changes” and 25% say it needs “minor changes.”

Just 5% believe no changes are necessary.