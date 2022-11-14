US Catholic Bishops To Elect New Leaders, Mark Abuse Reform Milestone

US Catholic Bishops To Elect New Leaders, Mark Abuse Reform Milestone

Archbishop Jose Gomez blesses animals during the traditional Easter eve Blessing of the Animals in Los Angeles in April 2022. David McNew - AFP via Getty Images

By PETER SMITH, HOLLY MEYER and DAVID CRARY Associated Press

(AP) U.S. Catholic bishops plan to elect new leaders when they gather in Baltimore this week.

The vote may signal whether the bishops want to be more closely aligned with Pope Francis’ agenda or maintain a more formal distance.

Several of the 10 candidates to be the next president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are part of its powerful conservative wing, and have not fully embraced some of the pope’s priorities.

The bishops also will be marking the 20th anniversary of major sexual abuse reforms.

These policies were adopted amid the scandals of 2002 when the Boston Globe exposed widespread abuse and cover-up in the church.

