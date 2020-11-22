And Now for the Next Big Conspiracy Theory: Wyoming Doesn’t Exist

GILLETTE (AP) — A growing online conspiracy theory says Wyoming doesn't really exist.

Proponents of the idea discuss it on Reddit, where a “Wyoming doesn't exist” group with 24,000 members has almost twice as many people as a group dedicated to the state itself.

The Gillette News Record reports the group's moderators include a Wyoming native, 21-year-old Dalen Brazelton.

Brazelton says people who discuss the theory say Wyoming is a big state but they've never met anybody from Wyoming.

Others say aliens may be involved.

The theories get zanier the more they are explored.

