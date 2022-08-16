And Meow This! New Animal Hospital To Open In Cheyenne Saturday

It's really nice to have options when your four-legged friend isn't feeling so hot or is having an emergency. Starting Saturday, we're going to have a brand new Animal Hospital to serve Cheyenne and our beloved pets. Prarie Hills Animal Hospital will be open for business this Saturday.

Dr. Amanda Staples Hartman and Dr. Taylor Barker are the two veterinarians that will be attending to your furry friends in this brand new animal hospital, according to Prarie Hills' webpage.

Where is Prarie Hills Animal Hospital in Cheyenne?

Their location is 6118 Countryside Ave. in Cheyenne, near Whitney Road and Lincolnway.

What are the hours for Prarie Hills Animal Hospital In Cheyenne?

According to their website, their hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM.

It also looks like they plan on doing full-service pet boarding, which is great since we have a limited number of places to board our pets in Cheyenne. On their website, they say that their staff is "highly trained pet hotel staff". That sounds like a great time for the pets.

They're going to kick off their grand opening this Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM with food trucks, a raffle to benefit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Black Dog Animal Rescue, drinks, games, and tours of the new facility.

It's always nice to see new businesses come into Cheyenne, especially when they're different than what we normally get(bank, attorney's office, fast food, you get the idea). So here's to hoping they have success in their new digs off Lincolnway.

If you're looking for more information on how to contact the new animal hospital, you can find their number and everything else here.

