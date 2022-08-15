Wyoming High School Golf Scoreboard: Aug. 15-19, 2022

It’s a full slate of action on the links for Week 2 of the Wyoming High School Golf season.

There is a tournament play each weekday this week.

Here is the schedule for Week 2 of the golf season. All schedules are subject to change.

Monday, Aug. 15:

Sundance Invite – at The Golf Club at Devils Tower – Glenrock, Lusk, Sundance, Thermopolis, Upton, Wright

Upton swept the individual honors and one team title. Upton's Brooklyn Materi and Logan Timberman took first place, respectively. The Upton girls and Thermopolis boys ran away with the team crowns.

Tuesday, Aug. 16:

Cody Invite – at Olive Glenn G.C. – Cody, Lovell, Powell, Thermopolis, Worland, Sheridan JV (Tuesday only)

Lovell's Erika Cook shot 77 in the first round and leads by 11. Worland's Landen Gilmore shot 71 to take the first-day lead by seven shots in the boys' division. The Lovell girls and Worland boys have the lead in the team standings.

Sundance Invite – at Gillette Golf Club – Glenrock, Lusk, Sundance, Upton, Wright

Upton swept the honors, as Brooklyn Materi and Bridger Bruce were the medalists, and the Bobcats won both team titles. Materi had a 9-shot victory after carding a 77. Bruce won by 3-strokes over his teammate. Both teams won by wide margins.

Wednesday, Aug. 17:

Cody Invite – at Olive Glenn G.C. – Cody, Lovell, Powell, Thermopolis, Worland

Lovell's Erika Cook won by 31 shots, while Thermopolis' Hadley Johnson won the boys' division in a playoff. The Lovell girls and Worland boys captured first place in the team standings.

Douglas Invite – at Douglas G.C. – Buffalo, Kelly Walsh, Lander, Natrona County, Riverton, Torrington, Wheatland

Wheatland's Lily Nichols and Riverton's Parker Paxton hold the lead after the first day.

The Wheatland girls and Riverton boys have the team lead after the first round.

Thursday, Aug. 18:

Cheyenne Invite – at Airport G.C. – Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Central's Barrett Georges and East's Kael Lissman have the lead after the opening round. The Kelly Walsh girls and East Blue boys lead the team race.

Douglas Invite – at Douglas G.C. – Buffalo, Kelly Walsh, Lander, Natrona County, Riverton, Torrington, Wheatland

Wheatland's Macy Jones rallied to top her teammate for the girls' medalist honor, while Riverton's Parker Paxton ran away with the boys' title by 20 shots. The Wheatland girls and Riverton boys won the team crowns, as well.

Star Valley Invite – at Valley View G.C. – Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Rock Springs

No Results were provided...

Friday, Aug. 19:

Cheyenne Invite – at Airport G.C. – Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Big Horn/Tongue River Invite – at Kendrick G.C. – Big Horn, Glenrock, Lusk, Moorcroft, Sundance, Upton, Wright

Star Valley Invite – at Star Valley Ranch G.C. – Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Rock Springs