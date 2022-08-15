Wyoming High School Tennis Scoreboard: Aug. 15 – 20, 2022

We enter the first full week of high school tennis, all 16 teams are in action throughout the week.

There are no tournaments or triangulars being played this week, just matches.

All schedules are subject to change.

Monday, Aug. 15

Girls: Kelly Walsh 5 Laramie 0

1S: Gabriella Blumberg (KW) def. Mia Wallhead: 6-2, 6-2

2S: Ella Catchpole (KW) def. Hannah Peterson: 6-2, 6-2

1D: Strand/Nokes (KW) def. Dorrell/Morgan: 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

2D: Klinger/Collins (KW) def. Thorburn/A. Wallhead: 6-2, 6-1

3D: Chase/Wilson (KW) def. Proctor/C. Wallhead: 6-3, 6-4

Boys: Laramie 3 Kelly Walsh 2

1S: Paulo Mellizo (Lar) def. Owen Putnam: 6-2, 6-3

2S: Isaak Marmot (KW) def. Declan O'Connor: 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

1D: Ward/Palmer (KW) def. Callihan/Hepworth: 6-3, 6-0

2D: Dennis/Killpack (Lar) def. McGrath/McCoul: 6-2, 7-6

3D: Kruegar/Pikal (Lar) def. Butler/Johnson: 6-2, 6-1

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Girls: Cheyenne East 3 Torrington 2

1S: Jacee Shields (Torr) def. Finley Kastens: 6-4, 6-3

2S: Caroline DiSenso (East) def. Julianna Russell: 6-1, 6-2

1D: Dray/Woods (East) def. Kayla Watson/Hurley: 1-6, 6-1, 7-5

2D: Jackson/McIntosh (Torr) def. Hardin/McMullen: 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

3D: Courtney/Brown (East) def. Katie Watson/Fox: 6-3, 6-4

Green River at Campbell County - missing results; scores not reported

Green River at Thunder Basin - missing results; scores not reported

Rock Springs at Campbell County - missing results; scores not reported

Rock Springs at Thunder Basin - missing results; scores not reported

Girls: Sheridan 5 Laramie 0

1S: Sydni Bilyeu (Sher) def. Mia Wallhead: 2-6, 6-2, 7-6

2S: Gabby Rabon (Sher) def. Hannah Peterson: 6-0, 6-0

1D: Ligoda/Rabon (Sher) def. Dorrell/Moore: 6-3, 6-7, 7-6

2D: Katschke/Bilyeu (Sher) def. Proctor/C. Wallhead: 6-0, 6-1

3D: Quarterman/Gould (Sher) def. Brindham/A. Wallhead: 7-6, 6-3

Boys: Laramie 3 Sheridan 2

1S: Paulo Mellizo (Lar) def. Jake Woodrow: 6-2, 6-3

2S: Sean Brown (Sher) def. Declan O'Connor: 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

1D: Jost/Verbeck (Sher) def. Callihan/Hepworth: 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

2D: Dennis/Killpak (Lar) def. Zebroski/Sinclair: 6-4, 6-4

3D: Kruegar/Pikal (Lar) def. Bujans/Thunder: 6-2, 7-5

Girls: Sheridan 5 Rawlins 0

1S: Sydni Bilyeu (Sher) def. Kirsten Anderson: 6-0, 6-0

2S: Gabby Rabon (Sher) def. Buena Clark: 6-0, 6-0

1D: Ligoda/Rabon (Sher) def. Chavez/Synder: 6-0, 6-0

2D: Katschke/Bilyeu (Sher) def. Kaylee Hooper/Kinzie Hooper: 6-0, 6-0

3D: Quarterman/Gould (Sher) def. Pacheco/McCulloch: 6-3, 6-2

Boys: Sheridan 5 Rawlins 0

1S: Jake Woodrow (Sher) def. S. Searle: 6-1, 6-1

2S: Sean Brown (Sher) def. L. Searle: 6-3, 6-3

1D: Jort/Verbeck (Sher) def. Anderson/Holcomb: 6-1, 6-4

2D: Zebroski/Sinclair (Sher) def. Laird/Sarvey: 6-3, 6-1

3D: Bujans/Thunder (Sher) def. Woods/Schwinck: 6-0, 6-0

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Girls: Cheyenne Central 5 Cheyenne South 0

1S: Ashli Smedley (Cent) def. Patricia Hartley: 6-1, 6-4

2S: Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf (Cent) def. Jamie Jones: 6-0, 6-0

1D: Tyler/Osterland (Cent) def. Willoughby/Bach: 6-2, 6-1

2D: Dereemer/Flowers (Cent) def. Blosmo/Harmon: 6-0, 6-1

3D: Cheyenne Central won by forfeit

Boys: Cheyenne Central 4 Cheyenne South 1

1S: Andrew Lock (South) def. Thomas Smedley: 6-0, 6-2

2S: Nathaniel Thornell (Cent) def. Armando Hernandez: 6-0, 6-4

1D: Ellison/Black (Cent) def. Davidson/Torres: 6-3, 6-2

2D: Courtright/Klassen (Cent) def. Bechtel/Ibanez: 6-1, 6-1

3D: Bush/LeBeaumont (Cent) def. Perez/Beckette: 6-1, 6-1

Thursday, Aug. 18

Girls: Campbell County 4 Cody 1

1S: Alexa Richert (CC) def. Hudson Selk: 6-1, 6-1

2S: Abi Neary (CC) def. Karina Schoessler: 6-2, 6-2

1D: Bouzis/Whitt (CC) def. Graham/Dansie: 6-4, 6-2

2D: Rasmussen/Torres (CC) def. Christler/Foote: 6-3, 6-4

3D: Despain/Wenke (Cody) def. Alexander/Johnson: 6-, 6-2

Boys: Cody 4 Campbell County 1

1S: Tade Geving (Cody) def. Kody Kline: 6-4, 6-2

2S: Nick Stewart (Cody) def. Cooper Lemm: 6-1, 6-1

1D: Barton/Robertson (CC) def. Idema/Law: 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

2D: Thompson/Aguliar (Cody) def. Gibson/McMillin: 6-2, 6-2

3D: Wallace/Kilpack (Cody) def. Sorensen/Richert: 6-1, 6-0

Campbell County at Powell

Girls: Cheyenne East 3 Cheyenne South 2

1S: Patrica Hartley (South) def. Finley Kastens: 6-1, 6-0

2S: Jamie Jones (South) def. Caroline DiSenso: 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

1D: Dray/Woods (East) def. Willoughby/Bach: 6-1, 6-1

2D: Brown/Mickelson (East) def. Blosmo/Harman: 6-0, 6-0

3D: Courtney/McMullen (East) def. Wedemeyer/Zunker: 6-1, 6-2

Boys: Cheyenne East 3 Cheyenne South 2

1S: Andrew Lock (South) def. Colin Crecelious: 6-0, 6-4

2S: Armando Hernandez (South) def. Landon Schutz: 6-0, 6-4

1D: Johnson/McCulloch (East) def. Davidson/Torres: 7-5, 7-5

2D: Romine/(last name missing in score reported) (East) def. Bechtel/Ibanez: 6-4, 7-5

3D: Seelye/Guevara (East) def. Beckett/Perez: 6-1, 6-4

Girls: Cody 3 Thunder Basin 2

1S: Hudson Selk (Cody) def. Hallie Angeles: 7-5, 7-5

2S: Karina Schoessler (Cody) def. Tierra Tachick: 6-2, 6-2

1D: Ketchum/Kendrick (TB) def. Graham/Dansie: 6-2, 6-3

2D: Garcia/Gorsuch (TB) def. Christler/Foote: 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

3D: Despain/Wenke (Cody) def. Coombs/Kaul: 6-1, 6-0

Boys: Cody 5 Thunder Basin 0

1S: Tade Geving (Cody) def. Austin Youngs: 6-4, 6-2

2S: Nick Stewart (Cody) def. Owen Gorsuch: 6-0, 6-2

1D: Thompson/Aguliar (Cody) def. Moore/Aylesworth: 6-0, 6-0

2D: Idema/Law (Cody) def. McCarty/Gulley: 6-1, 6-1

3D: Cody won by default

Thunder Basin at Powell

Torrington at Sheridan

Friday, Aug. 19

Campbell County at Jackson

Cody at Rock Springs

Powell at Green River

Sheridan at Kelly Walsh

Sheridan at Natrona County

Thunder Basin at Jackson

Saturday, Aug. 20

Cody at Green River

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East

Natrona County at Cheyenne Central

Natrona County at Cheyenne East

Powell at Rock Springs

Torrington at Rawlins