Wyoming High School Tennis Scoreboard: Aug. 15 – 20, 2022
We enter the first full week of high school tennis, all 16 teams are in action throughout the week.
There are no tournaments or triangulars being played this week, just matches.
All schedules are subject to change.
Monday, Aug. 15
Girls: Kelly Walsh 5 Laramie 0
1S: Gabriella Blumberg (KW) def. Mia Wallhead: 6-2, 6-2
2S: Ella Catchpole (KW) def. Hannah Peterson: 6-2, 6-2
1D: Strand/Nokes (KW) def. Dorrell/Morgan: 6-2, 4-6, 6-2
2D: Klinger/Collins (KW) def. Thorburn/A. Wallhead: 6-2, 6-1
3D: Chase/Wilson (KW) def. Proctor/C. Wallhead: 6-3, 6-4
Boys: Laramie 3 Kelly Walsh 2
1S: Paulo Mellizo (Lar) def. Owen Putnam: 6-2, 6-3
2S: Isaak Marmot (KW) def. Declan O'Connor: 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
1D: Ward/Palmer (KW) def. Callihan/Hepworth: 6-3, 6-0
2D: Dennis/Killpack (Lar) def. McGrath/McCoul: 6-2, 7-6
3D: Kruegar/Pikal (Lar) def. Butler/Johnson: 6-2, 6-1
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Girls: Cheyenne East 3 Torrington 2
1S: Jacee Shields (Torr) def. Finley Kastens: 6-4, 6-3
2S: Caroline DiSenso (East) def. Julianna Russell: 6-1, 6-2
1D: Dray/Woods (East) def. Kayla Watson/Hurley: 1-6, 6-1, 7-5
2D: Jackson/McIntosh (Torr) def. Hardin/McMullen: 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
3D: Courtney/Brown (East) def. Katie Watson/Fox: 6-3, 6-4
Green River at Campbell County - missing results; scores not reported
Green River at Thunder Basin - missing results; scores not reported
Rock Springs at Campbell County - missing results; scores not reported
Rock Springs at Thunder Basin - missing results; scores not reported
Girls: Sheridan 5 Laramie 0
1S: Sydni Bilyeu (Sher) def. Mia Wallhead: 2-6, 6-2, 7-6
2S: Gabby Rabon (Sher) def. Hannah Peterson: 6-0, 6-0
1D: Ligoda/Rabon (Sher) def. Dorrell/Moore: 6-3, 6-7, 7-6
2D: Katschke/Bilyeu (Sher) def. Proctor/C. Wallhead: 6-0, 6-1
3D: Quarterman/Gould (Sher) def. Brindham/A. Wallhead: 7-6, 6-3
Boys: Laramie 3 Sheridan 2
1S: Paulo Mellizo (Lar) def. Jake Woodrow: 6-2, 6-3
2S: Sean Brown (Sher) def. Declan O'Connor: 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
1D: Jost/Verbeck (Sher) def. Callihan/Hepworth: 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
2D: Dennis/Killpak (Lar) def. Zebroski/Sinclair: 6-4, 6-4
3D: Kruegar/Pikal (Lar) def. Bujans/Thunder: 6-2, 7-5
Girls: Sheridan 5 Rawlins 0
1S: Sydni Bilyeu (Sher) def. Kirsten Anderson: 6-0, 6-0
2S: Gabby Rabon (Sher) def. Buena Clark: 6-0, 6-0
1D: Ligoda/Rabon (Sher) def. Chavez/Synder: 6-0, 6-0
2D: Katschke/Bilyeu (Sher) def. Kaylee Hooper/Kinzie Hooper: 6-0, 6-0
3D: Quarterman/Gould (Sher) def. Pacheco/McCulloch: 6-3, 6-2
Boys: Sheridan 5 Rawlins 0
1S: Jake Woodrow (Sher) def. S. Searle: 6-1, 6-1
2S: Sean Brown (Sher) def. L. Searle: 6-3, 6-3
1D: Jort/Verbeck (Sher) def. Anderson/Holcomb: 6-1, 6-4
2D: Zebroski/Sinclair (Sher) def. Laird/Sarvey: 6-3, 6-1
3D: Bujans/Thunder (Sher) def. Woods/Schwinck: 6-0, 6-0
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Girls: Cheyenne Central 5 Cheyenne South 0
1S: Ashli Smedley (Cent) def. Patricia Hartley: 6-1, 6-4
2S: Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf (Cent) def. Jamie Jones: 6-0, 6-0
1D: Tyler/Osterland (Cent) def. Willoughby/Bach: 6-2, 6-1
2D: Dereemer/Flowers (Cent) def. Blosmo/Harmon: 6-0, 6-1
3D: Cheyenne Central won by forfeit
Boys: Cheyenne Central 4 Cheyenne South 1
1S: Andrew Lock (South) def. Thomas Smedley: 6-0, 6-2
2S: Nathaniel Thornell (Cent) def. Armando Hernandez: 6-0, 6-4
1D: Ellison/Black (Cent) def. Davidson/Torres: 6-3, 6-2
2D: Courtright/Klassen (Cent) def. Bechtel/Ibanez: 6-1, 6-1
3D: Bush/LeBeaumont (Cent) def. Perez/Beckette: 6-1, 6-1
Thursday, Aug. 18
Girls: Campbell County 4 Cody 1
1S: Alexa Richert (CC) def. Hudson Selk: 6-1, 6-1
2S: Abi Neary (CC) def. Karina Schoessler: 6-2, 6-2
1D: Bouzis/Whitt (CC) def. Graham/Dansie: 6-4, 6-2
2D: Rasmussen/Torres (CC) def. Christler/Foote: 6-3, 6-4
3D: Despain/Wenke (Cody) def. Alexander/Johnson: 6-, 6-2
Boys: Cody 4 Campbell County 1
1S: Tade Geving (Cody) def. Kody Kline: 6-4, 6-2
2S: Nick Stewart (Cody) def. Cooper Lemm: 6-1, 6-1
1D: Barton/Robertson (CC) def. Idema/Law: 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
2D: Thompson/Aguliar (Cody) def. Gibson/McMillin: 6-2, 6-2
3D: Wallace/Kilpack (Cody) def. Sorensen/Richert: 6-1, 6-0
Campbell County at Powell
Girls: Cheyenne East 3 Cheyenne South 2
1S: Patrica Hartley (South) def. Finley Kastens: 6-1, 6-0
2S: Jamie Jones (South) def. Caroline DiSenso: 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
1D: Dray/Woods (East) def. Willoughby/Bach: 6-1, 6-1
2D: Brown/Mickelson (East) def. Blosmo/Harman: 6-0, 6-0
3D: Courtney/McMullen (East) def. Wedemeyer/Zunker: 6-1, 6-2
Boys: Cheyenne East 3 Cheyenne South 2
1S: Andrew Lock (South) def. Colin Crecelious: 6-0, 6-4
2S: Armando Hernandez (South) def. Landon Schutz: 6-0, 6-4
1D: Johnson/McCulloch (East) def. Davidson/Torres: 7-5, 7-5
2D: Romine/(last name missing in score reported) (East) def. Bechtel/Ibanez: 6-4, 7-5
3D: Seelye/Guevara (East) def. Beckett/Perez: 6-1, 6-4
Girls: Cody 3 Thunder Basin 2
1S: Hudson Selk (Cody) def. Hallie Angeles: 7-5, 7-5
2S: Karina Schoessler (Cody) def. Tierra Tachick: 6-2, 6-2
1D: Ketchum/Kendrick (TB) def. Graham/Dansie: 6-2, 6-3
2D: Garcia/Gorsuch (TB) def. Christler/Foote: 7-6 (7-4), 6-3
3D: Despain/Wenke (Cody) def. Coombs/Kaul: 6-1, 6-0
Boys: Cody 5 Thunder Basin 0
1S: Tade Geving (Cody) def. Austin Youngs: 6-4, 6-2
2S: Nick Stewart (Cody) def. Owen Gorsuch: 6-0, 6-2
1D: Thompson/Aguliar (Cody) def. Moore/Aylesworth: 6-0, 6-0
2D: Idema/Law (Cody) def. McCarty/Gulley: 6-1, 6-1
3D: Cody won by default
Thunder Basin at Powell
Torrington at Sheridan
Friday, Aug. 19
Campbell County at Jackson
Cody at Rock Springs
Powell at Green River
Sheridan at Kelly Walsh
Sheridan at Natrona County
Thunder Basin at Jackson
Saturday, Aug. 20
Cody at Green River
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East
Natrona County at Cheyenne Central
Natrona County at Cheyenne East
Powell at Rock Springs
Torrington at Rawlins