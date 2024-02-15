American Idol Contestant Josh Gracin is Bringing Country Music to David Street Station in July

David Street Station is excited to welcome Josh Gracin to the stage at David Street Station on Thursday, July 25th, presented by Hilltop Bank.

He's an American country singer who became nationally famous as a contestant on the second season of American Idol.

After Gracin was eliminated from the show he became a Marine. Then following an honorable discharge he signed a record deal with Lyric Street Records.

His self-titled debut album in 2004 produced a number one hit, "Nothin' to Lose", and two more top five hits on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts.

His second album, We Weren't Crazy, followed in 2008. This album produced five more chart singles, including a top ten in its title track. After signing with Average Joe's in 2010 he released "Cover Girl."

Kicking off the night will be Justin Baxter, who's style of music can best be described as an after-hours country music sound!

