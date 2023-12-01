AMBER ALERT: Black Chevrolet Tahoe, License 1T39349

Dec. 1 4:49 a.m.: The Teton County Sheriff Office is looking for a child who was last seen at 4600 Skyline Lopp Victor ID 83455 and is believed to be in danger.

The child's name is Zeke Gregory Best. He is a 10 month old male with unknown hair color and was last seen wearing unknown clothing. Authorities say that the child may be in the company of Jeremy Albert, Best, 48 year old male, Green Eyes, 5'11, 245LBS and they may be traveling in a Black 1995 Chevrolet, Tahoe, License 1T39349 that was last seen heading an unknown direction-known to have connections in Alpine, Wyoming and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

If you have any information on the where abouts of this child, please contact 9 1 1 immediately.

According to Teton County Sheriffs Department, Albert Best is currently a homicide suspect. He is the biological father of Zeke Best.

Jeremy Albert Best is considered "heavily armed and dangerous," according to the Teton County Sheriff's Office. If you see him, do not approach. Call 9 1 1.

Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...