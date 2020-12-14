Almost 25% in Wyoming Corrections System Positive for COVID

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Almost one-quarter of the people in Wyoming’s correctional system have tested positive for the coronavirus.

That's according to state Corrections Director Dan Shannon, who spoke to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee on Friday.

Shannon says 20% of corrections institution staff have tested positive and 33% have had to isolate because they tested positive or had other known exposure.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Wyoming is among six states with no reported COVID-19 prison-system deaths from the pandemic.

Nationwide, the Marshall Project reports at least 1,657 people in prisons have died from COVID-19.

Shannon says Wyoming's system has done well compared to neighboring states struggling with COVID-19 in prisons.