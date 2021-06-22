BREAKING: Alleged Victim In Tony Cercy Trial Files Federal Lawsuit

A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a prominent Casper businessman, who twice had his case heard by Wyoming juries, has filed a federal lawsuit detailing similar allegations.

Tony Cercy was acquitted of first- and second-degree sexual assault following a February 2018 jury trial. A mistrial was declared on a third count of third-degree sexual assault.

The next year, a jury issued a guilty verdict on third-degree sexual assault but following an appeal, the Wyoming Supreme Court threw out the verdict.

However, Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Mike Blonigen declined to refile the case saying the Supreme Court's ruling would restrict what the prosecution could do in terms of alleging contact during the alleged assault, making a conviction nearly impossible.

But the alleged victim was willing to testify again.

The allegations stem from an incident that allegedly occurred in June 2017.

He is not facing criminal charges in the new filings as the allegations are being handled in civil court.

In the complaint filed Tuesday in civil court, the alleged victim is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, though the filings state they are in excess of $75,000.

Federal court documents state Cercy was 55 at the time of the allegations and the victim was 20.

Additionally, the filings in federal court essentially list the allegations for which Cercy was tried twice. Namely, civil court documents allege:

The woman was at a residence near Alcova Reservoir which Cercy formerly owned.

She laid down on the couch at Cercy's lake house fully clothes.

She woke up to Cercy sexually assaulting her after he clothes had been removed.

The woman attempted to flee Cercy's lake house but was not familiar with the area. At some point, Cercy pulled up to the woman and forced her in his side-by-side. Cercy then drove her to a friend's trailer where she believed her friends were staying. She reportedly described the drive to the trailer as frightening.

Cercy told the woman if she told anyone about the incident he would have her killed.

The woman is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, court costs and "any and all further relief which the court deems just and equitable."

Cercy's case file in Natrona County District Court was expunged last year.

This story will be updated.