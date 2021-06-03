Albany County Sheriff’s Corporal Derek Colling Resigns

Albany County Sheriff's Corporal Derek Colling has official resigned from the Sheriff's Office yesterday.

This comes 31 months after he had killed Robbie Ramirez during a traffic stop, in which his continued employment after the incident was met with much criticism.

New Yorker reporter Abe Streep had reported last month that Colling had been reassigned to the Albany County Detention Center by newly appointed Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans.

Colling’s resignation comes during the ongoing investigation by the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) office that began in January 2020 after Ramirez’s mother, Debra Hinkel, urged POST to decertify Colling.