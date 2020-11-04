Albany County Issues Mask Order to Take Effect Friday

Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist recently authorized a Public Health Order for the people of Albany County in response to the growing COVID-19 case in the county and state. The order goes into effect on November 6 at 5 pm.

The 6-page order was issued at the request of the Albany County Public Health Officer and requires masks when waiting in line to enter a business or inside a business. The order is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the chances of overwhelming local health facilities and resources.

As of November 4, 2020, there were 12,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide and 1,517 cases in Albany County.

Albany County is a major transportation hub and home to the University of Wyoming, being labeled a “Red Zone County” in early October by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

