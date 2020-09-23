A Natrona County man is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman last month.

Additionally, prosecutors say Garrett Lee McLain threatened to kill the woman along with her cats.

McLain is charged with strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault, interference with emergency calls, domestic battery, interference and stalking in Natrona County District Court.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

Aggravated assault and strangulation are both felonies punishable by up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a woman called Natrona County dispatchers on August 22 shortly before 1 a.m. The woman reported that McLain took her wallet and ran off. The woman additionally said McLain punched her car window and was yelling at her.

The affidavit states the woman said that McLain was running at her before the line went dead.

Natrona County Sheriff's deputies found a blue Subaru parked in the lane of travel at Salt Creek Parkway and Legacy, the affidavit states. She was standing roughly 100 yards away.

According to court documents, the woman had tears in her eyes and said she briefly lived with McLain and they were briefly in a romantic relationship.

The affidavit states that McLain and the woman were driving around when the woman confronted him about drinking.

During the argument, McLain allegedly threatened to kill the woman's cats. They got out of the car and the woman began walking toward the Natrona County Detention Center, court documents allege.

At some point, McLain allegedly broke the woman's watch and took her glasses off her face. Then he put her in a chokehold, court documents say.

While in the chokehold, the woman said she could not breathe for five to 10 seconds and even thought she might die.

As he was strangling the woman, court documents say, McLain told her that he was going to kill her.

According to charging documents, McLain told the woman that she was either going to give him a ride home or he was going to kill her and take her car.

As the woman attempted to call 911, McLain took her wallet from the vehicle and said, "Try getting away without this," before running into a field, court documents allege.

The affidavit states that McLain started running at the woman before attacking her. He allegedly threw her phone to the ground and strangled her, lifting her off the ground. Then he ran away.

At roughly 4:15 a.m. a sheriff's office sergeant went to McLain's home and knocked on the door. McLain had apparently barricaded the door, court documents state. Eventually, a deputy kicked the door open. McLain was subsequently handcuffed.

Deputies took McLain to the Natrona County Detention Center, the affidavit states. Before the deputy who took McLain to jail was out of the parking lot, he reportedly said, "I should have killed her."