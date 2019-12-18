Administration Seeks to Bar Convicted Immigrants From Asylum

Immigrants convicted of a felony or of illegally reentering the U.S. or driving drunk will be barred from claiming asylum under a proposed regulation announced by the Trump administration.

The proposal announced Wednesday lists seven criminal areas that would bar migrants from claiming asylum in addition to federal restrictions already in place.

It would remove a requirement to reconsider some asylum denials.

The proposal must undergo a public comment period before it would go into effect.

It's another effort by President Donald Trump's administration to restrict asylum.

Immigrant advocates criticize Trump's hard-line policies as inhumane and say the U.S. is abdicating its role as a safe haven for refugees.