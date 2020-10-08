Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported in Natrona County Schools

A student at Kelly Walsh High School along with a Natrona County School District staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced Thursday.

That brings the total of students and staff currently ordered to quarantine to 63. Thirty-eight students and 25 staff members have been ordered to do so, respectively, as of Thursday.

According to the school district, if a student is required to isolate, they will be provided with remote learning and instruction.

Additionally, Natrona County health officials contact parents as part of their contact tracing process.

On Wednesday, the school district reported no new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.