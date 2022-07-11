Abe’s killing haunts Japan with questions on homemade guns

The homemade firearm used to kill former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was so roughly constructed, it was wrapped in tape. The crude, 16-inch weapon looked more like a propellant made of pipes taped together and filled with explosives. Several similar guns were found in a raid of the suspect's home. Japan has strict gun control laws, and public acts of violence more commonly involve stabbings, arson or vehicles over firearms.

Get our free mobile app

But attackers who make their own weapons and plot and act alone are hard to stop in advance. Experts say Abe's security had obvious lapses and those responsible for protecting high-profile politicians may have become complacent in a generally peaceful nation.

Inside The Cars At The Douglas Wyoming Train Museum