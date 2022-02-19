Canadian Police Appear to End Protesters’ Siege of Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of police in riot gear have swept through Canada’s capital, retaking control of the streets around the Parliament buildings and appearing to end the siege of Ottawa after three weeks of protests.

Get our free mobile app

Protesters, angry over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, retreated from the largest police operation in the country’s history, with police arresting or driving out demonstrators and towing away their trucks.

Police had been brought in from across the country to help in the clearance operation, officials said.

Some 170 people were arrested Friday and Saturday and multiple investigations had been launched because of weapons seizures.