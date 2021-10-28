91 Wyoming Prisoners Positive For COVID-19

More than 90 inmates at Wyoming's state correctional facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to the latest numbers released Thursday from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

According to a news release, 25 inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correction Institution in Torrington have tested positive. Nineteen are positive at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton. Thirty-seven have tested positive at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle.

At the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk, three inmates tested positive in the last round of tests.

Meanwhile, at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, seven inmates have tested positive.

Staff at Wyoming's prisons have fared better with positive COVID tests over the past week.

Five tested positive at the facility in Torrington with five testing positive in Riverton, five in Newcastle, two in Lusk and nine in Rawlins.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections issues the report each week. The number of positive tests statewide was 117.