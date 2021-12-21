79 MPH Wind Gust Recorded in Cheyenne; More Wind on Tap

A 79 mph wind gust was recorded at the Cheyenne Airport during the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

Gusts of 75 mph and 73 mph were also recorded near Bordeaux and Whitaker.

weather.gov/cys

Here are some of the observed peak wind gusts late last night and early this morning. A strong mountain wave near the Laramie Range helped produce wind gusts over 75 MPH near the Interstate 25 corridor. High Wind Warnings continue through the day today for portions of southeast Wyoming.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, the strong winds remain in the forecast through Wednesday, with gusts up to 65 mph expected in central Laramie County until 5 p.m. today and gusts up to 75 mph expected in the south Laramie Range and adjacent foothills until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1042 AM MST Tue Dec 21 2021 WYZ116-117-220000- /O.CON.KCYS.HW.W.0061.000000T0000Z-211223T0000Z/ South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 1042 AM MST Tue Dec 21 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 75 MPH expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1042 AM MST Tue Dec 21 2021 WYZ118-220000- /O.CON.KCYS.HW.W.0061.000000T0000Z-211222T0000Z/ Central Laramie County- Including the city of Cheyenne 1042 AM MST Tue Dec 21 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until 5 PM today. Winds could remain elevated tonight through Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1042 AM MST Tue Dec 21 2021 WYZ110-220000- /O.CON.KCYS.HW.W.0061.000000T0000Z-211222T1800Z/ North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Arlington and Elk Mountain 1042 AM MST Tue Dec 21 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

READ MORE:

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages