7 NCSD Students, Staff Positive for Virus; 116 in Quarantine
On Monday, the Natrona County School District reported seven new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
They include:
- A Centennial Junior High student
- Two Dean Morgan Junior High Students
- Two Natrona County High School Students
- A Roosevelt High School Student
- A Centennial Junior High staff member.
As of Friday, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department has directed 101 students and 15 staff members to quarantine.
Students who are required to quarantine will receive remote learning and instruction.