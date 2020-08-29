‘7 Bullets, 7 Days': Protesters March for Blake in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A crowd of several hundred people is marching in Kenosha for a rally against police violence.

The event comes nearly a week after an officer shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

Marchers Saturday chanted “No justice, no peace!” as the march began.

The also chanted, “Seven bullets, seven days,” referencing the number of times Blake was shot on Sunday.

Those leading the march carried a banner reading “Justice for Jacob” as they made their way toward the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Members of Blake’s family, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore and others are expected to speak.