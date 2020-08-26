17-Year-Old Arrested in Killing of Two People in Kenosha

Brandon Bell, Getty Images

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A white, 17-year-old police admirer has been arrested in the killing of two people during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody Wednesday in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha.

Two people were killed Tuesday night in an attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

