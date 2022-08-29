$65,000 Bond Set For Nebraska Man on Meth, Fentanyl Charges

A judge ordered a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, man held on a $65,000 bond for two felony drug charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday.

Judge Michael Patchen said Dillion Andrews, 29, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance -- fentanyl -- with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment; and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.

Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson urged Patchen to set the $65,000 cash or surety bond.

When he was arrested, Andrews had 100 fentanyl pills and 172 grams -- 6.1 ounces -- of methamphetamine, Nelson said.

Andrews' criminal history included charges of drug possession and domestic violence, he said.

Most significantly, Andrews is on intensive supervised probation for another crime while allegedly committing the new offenses, Nelson said.

If Andrews does not bond out in 10 days, he will have a preliminary hearing during which the state presents evidence that a crime was committed and that he probably committed it.

If a judge agrees, Andrews will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.