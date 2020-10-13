6 New COVID Cases Reported in Natrona County Schools, 70 Quarantined

Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported within the Natrona County School District so far this week.

The cases include a student at Verda James Elementary, a student at Fort Caspar Elementary School, a student at Dean Morgan Junior High School, a Bar Nunn Elementary student, a staff member at Kelly Walsh High School and a staff member at Natrona County High School.

All of the cases were reported Monday. No new cases were reported on Tuesday.

As of Friday, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department has ordered 44 students and 26 staff members to quarantine.

If a student is required to quarantine, the school district will provide remote learning and instruction.

If you receive a phone call or message from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, please get back with them as soon as possible to avoid delays in the contact tracing process.