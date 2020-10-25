4A State Cross Country 10-23-20 [VIDEO]

The state 4A cross country meet was held on Friday at the Paradise Valley Golf Club in Casper and yes, it was a big cold and yes there were a few inches of snow on the ground. But that didn't stop anybody, especially Delilah Baedke of Natrona won the 4A championship with her Fillie teammate Hallie Wilhelm taking 8th. Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger took 2nd place for the 2nd straight year. Teamwise, Natrona took 2nd behind Jackson with KW 4th.

On the boy's side, Kelly Walsh had a couple of guys finish in the top 10, Liam Blank and Lucas Rowe as the Trojans took 5th place as a team. The Natrona boys took 6th and their top placer was Joel Kornkven who took 14th. Here are some of the images from Friday's races in PV. Enjoy!