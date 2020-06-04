3 Charged in Slaying of Ahmaud Arbery Face Court Hearing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three Georgia men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery appeared Thursday by a video link from jail for their probable cause hearing.

A judge will decide whether evidence merits going to trial. Arbery was slain Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and chased the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood.

Special prosecutor Jesse Evans said Arbery was “chased, hunted down and ultimately executed.”

Greg McMichael, 64, and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The man who recorded a cellphone video of the shooting, 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan, also is charged with felony murder.