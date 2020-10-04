Annual Effort Rescues Hundreds of Fish From Wyoming Intake

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department works with volunteers from the group Trout Unlimited to rescue fish from an irrigation intake in Jackson Hole.

Hundreds of cutthroat trout and other fish become trapped where water from Spread Creek enters an irrigation system.

The fish are doomed to die if not rescued. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the team recently saved nearly 300 fish including over 200 cutthroats.

Cutthroat trout are the only trout native to the Snake River drainage and the biggest measured almost 15 inches.

The captured fish were released back into Spread Creek downstream from the diversion.