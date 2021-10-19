$20K Raised for Cheyenne Boy Who Was Viciously Attacked by Dog

A GoFundMe page established to help a young Cheyenne boy who was seriously injured in a vicious dog attack last month has raised $20,000.

Henry, Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy Craig Lahart's son, was attacked by the neighbor's Bullmastiff on Sept. 27 while he and his siblings were riding bikes in front of their house.

He was airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado where he has undergone multiple surgeries.

"The last I heard when I spoke to Craig last week was that he was moved out of ICU and is continuing to improve," Sheriff's Captain Don Hollingshead told KGAB Radio.

"Henry's mother will be receiving the funds that all of you have graciously raised," Robert Bazeck, a neighbor who helped organize the GoFundMe page, stated in an Oct. 19 update. "I can't thank everyone enough for your support."

Hollingshead says the dog that mauled Henry was euthanized around Oct. 1, according to Animal Control.

